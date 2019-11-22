Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama has emerged as a dark horse at the Badminton World Federation Korea Masters, with the men's and women's semi-final line-up now completed.

Tsuneyama disposed of sixth seed Srikanth Kidambi yesterday and performed an epic escape against South Korea's Donghun Kim in today's men’s quarter-finals.

Losing the first game 16-21, Tsuneyama hung on in game two, eventually coming through 22-20.

Kim then lost all momentum in the final game, losing 21-6 at Gwangju Women's University Stadium.

Tsuneyama has been on the fringe of the world top 10 in recent months, and this run will undoubtedly help his cause.

Next up he faces Lu Guangzu of China, who defeated Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in another thriller.

Lin took the first game 21-17, but Lu held is nerve to progress, taking the next two 21-18, 21-10.

The other semi-final in this Super 300 tournament is an all-Chinese affair, with Lin Dan playing Zhao Jun Peng.

Lin was too strong for Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, winning 21-18, 21-11.

Akane Yamaguchi is continuing her rich vein of form ©Getty Images

Zhao reached the last four after one of the games of the day, against Japan's Koki Watanabe.

In a real battle of attrition, Zhao triumphed 21-13, 10-21, 21-19.

The women's competition is running more to script, with Japanese number one seed Akane Yamaguchi way too good for Lee Se Yeon of South Korea, 21-9, 21-15.

Her compatriot and seventh seed An Se Young has the tricky task of trying to stop Yamaguchi making the final.

An is in good form herself, however, defeating Sim Yu Jin 21-13, 21-13 in the quarter-finals.

The other semi-final pits Japan's Saena Kawakami with fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea.