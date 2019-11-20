Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long is the highest seed left in the Badminton World Federation Korea Masters men's competition and enjoyed the perfect start at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium.

The Super 300 tournament has been hit by the withdrawals of the top four seeds: Shi Yuqi and Chen Long (both of China), and Danish pair Anders Antonsen and Viktor Axelsen.

Long's first-round encounter with Israel's Misha Zilberman went as expected, with a 21-12, 21-13 victory.

He now faces Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who survived an epic battle with Son Wan-ho of Korea, eventually scraping through 17-21, 21-19, 23-21.

Indian sixth seed Srikanth Kidambi will also fancy his chances of a good run, but was made to work by China's Vincent Wong Wing Ki, eventually coming through 21-18, 21-17.

Lying in wait in the second round for Kidambi is Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.

Akane Yamaguchi was made to work in the first round ©Getty Images

Unfortunately, the magical run for last weekend's Hong Kong Open champion, Lee Cheuk Yiu, has come to an abrupt end.

Lee pulled off a major surprise by defeating Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final in Hong Kong, but seventh seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen ended his Korea journey at the first attempt.

The Thai player came through 21-16, 21-15.

In the women's competition, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had a tricky passage to the second round, defeating Kim Na-young of South Korea 21-19, 21-14.

Yamaguchi plays Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the second round.

In the opposite end of the draw, second seed He Bingjiao of China defeated qualifier Bae Ji-won 21-11, 21-19.

The match of the day in the women's competition saw South Korea's Park Ga-eun eventually defeat Belgium's Lianne Tan 14-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Second-round matches take place tomorrow.