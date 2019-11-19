The main draw for the Badminton World Federation Korea Masters has been finalised, with today's qualifiers facing tough early draws.

Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei enjoyed a comprehensive 21-14, 21-11 victory over Daniel Fan at Gwangju Women's University.

But his final qualifier was a much tougher challenge, against Cheam June Wei of Malaysia.

He edged the first game 22-20, but was comprehensively outplayed 6-21 in the second.

However, Lee held his nerve in the final game, eventually coming home 21-19.

He will need to replenish his energy reserves overnight, with a difficult encounter against Lu Guang Zu of China tomorrow - who won the Canada Open and Australian Open last year.

Akane YAMAGUCHI will play Kim Na Yeong ©BWF

Progress was also tricky for Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi.

His first assignment was compatriot Huang Ping-Hsien, who battled gamely before losing 21-13, 11-21, 19-21.

Lin then had to negotiate two nip-and-tuck games with Chi Yu Jen in another all-Chinese Taipe affair, coming through 22-20, 21-19 - next up is Yang Chih Chieh.

In the women's draw, Bae Ji Won may have the backing of home support but knows she’s a major underdog in the main draw.

First up today was a solid 21-16, 21-15 win over compatriot Song Hyeon Joo.

But tomorrow promises to be much more of a challenge, facing number-two seed He Bing Jiao of China.

Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi is up against Kim Na Yeong of South Korea.