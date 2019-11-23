Home favourite Yuzuru Hanyu brought the house down at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, as the first figure skating gold medals were awarded.

Qualification for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy, is also up for grabs in this sixth and last event of the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating series, with the winners in Japan guaranteed a place.

Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu opened his performance with a quadruple loop and eventually collected a level four for his spins and footwork, racking up 305.5 points overall for his eighth Grand Prix gold medal.

"For now, I'm happy that I was able to get through, leading up the free program, stayed healthy, had no pain and no injuries," Hanyu said.

France's Kevin Aymoz took the silver medal, 55 points behind, with Canadian Roman Sadovsky in the bronze-medal position.

In the women's event, favourite Alena Kostornaia of Russia stormed to victory for her second Grand Prix gold, with 240 points overall.

Rika Kihira of Japan was in silver on 231.84, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia in bronze.

All three have qualified for Torino.

Alena Kostornaia shone under the Sapporo spotlight ©ISU

In ice-dance pairs, four-time ISU world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France set new highest scores on their way to gold.

A total of 226.61 points was well clear of Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who took home silver with 208.81.

"We're really happy about our scores here," Cizeron said.

"We had a great feeling on the ice and I think we were able to connect with the audience."

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy rounded off the podium.

In the pairs competition, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han were completely dominant, as the two-time world champions delivered an overall score of 226.96 for their second victory on the Grand Prix circuit this season.

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were in silver on 208.49, with Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia in third – all three teams qualified for Torino.

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final runs from December 5-8.