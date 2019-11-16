Alexander Samarin became the first Russian man to claim a home International Skating Union Grand Prix victory in a decade, as he led a Russian podium sweep at the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.

Samarin was the overnight leader after scoring 92.81 points in his short programme at the Megasport Sport Palace, and he set a season's best score of 171.64 points in the free skate on home ice.

With Dmitri Aliev and Makar Ignatov rounding out the podium, the trio secured the first all-Russian podium since 1998.

A thrilling free skate which featured six triple jumps, including two triple axels, helped Samarin to a combined total score of 264.45 points as he topped the medal rostrum.

Aliev was also in stunning form, with a quadruple-triple toe loop combination giving plenty back to the appreciative Moscow crowd.

Aliev could not work miracles, though, and had to settle for silver behind Samarin on 259.88 points, with senior-level ISU Grand Prix debutant Ignatov collecting bronze on 252.87 points.

Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno from Japan was the best non-Russian skater as he claimed fourth position on 252.24 points, with Canadian Nam Nguyen fifth on 246.20 points.

Russia also claimed the ice-dance title, as Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov produced a mesmerising routine to retain top spot in Moscow.

The duo collected 126.06 points to record the best free-dance programme and it ensured they topped the podium on 212.15 points.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were always second best and collected a worthy silver on 207.64 as Spaniards Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin earned bronze on 185.01 points.

Russian dominance continued to the ladies event, as Alexandra Trusova led home a one-two at the end of the free skate programme.

Trusova claimed gold on 234.47 points, with compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva finishing second with a score of 225.76.

American Mariah Bell earned bronze with 205.67 points.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii made it a Russian sweep of gold medals with victory in the pairs contest.

They claimed gold on 229.48 points with compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finishing second on 216.77.

The bronze medal went to German pair Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert on 186.16 points.