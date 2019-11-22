The mixed team events took centre-stage on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Putian, China.

It was the first time the format was included in the World Cup Finals, with the international pairs determined by a random draw.

In qualification for the 10m air rifle, Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh and China's Yu Haonan finished on top with 628.9, ahead of India's Anjum Moudgil and Filip Nepejchal of Czech Republic on 628.7.

But it was all change in the final standings, as McIntosh/Yu could only bring home the bronze.

Surprise gold medallists were Croatia's Snježana Pejčić and Divyansh Panwar of India, who had qualified in seventh, with India's Apurvi Chandela and China's Changhong Zhang in silver.

The medallists from the 10m air pistol mixed team final ©ISSF/Facebook

The 10m air pistol mixed team final also saw a strong Indian presence.

Greece's Anna Korakaki was teamed with India's Chaudhary Saurabh, while his compatriot Manu Bhaker shot with Russia's Artem Chernousov in the final showdown.

It was Bhaker and Cherousov who came from behind, scoring 10.6 each with their last efforts, to bag the gold and the President's Trophy.

India's Shahzar Rizvi was partnered with Serbia's Zorana Arunović and took the bronze medal.

India fielded a total of 14 shooters during the event, their biggest ever contingent, and finished top of the medal tally with five gold medals, two silver and one bronze.