The first medals have been awarded at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol in China, with Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh taking home gold.

Despite placing third after the kneeling discipline in the three positions 50m rifle final, McIntosh came back strong in the prone and standing at Putian Sports Training Base.

Her final score of 462.1 placed her ahead of China's Ruijiao Pei and Nina Christen of Switzerland.

It’s been a stellar year for McIntosh, with silver and gold at the Rio World Cup in August and European gold in September.

She is now guaranteed to finish the year as world number one.

Waking up to a gold medal from the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup Finals in China!! What a year it’s been for British Shooting’s Olympic shooter of the year, Seonaid McIntosh! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Bring on 2020!! #IGoBeyond (📷 @MacCoach10) pic.twitter.com/23y3jZ8Ff9 — British Shooting (@GBShooting) November 19, 2019

In the men's 50m rifle three positions final, Filip Nepejchal of Czech Republic struck gold.

He secured a new junior world record with a score of 462.9.

Silver went to Serbian Milenko Sebic, with 461.5 and Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia rounding out the podium (449.8).

Tomorrow sees the finals of the 25m pistol women and rapid fire pistol for men.

Competition at the season-ending event continues until Friday (November 22).