It was a glorious day for India at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Putian, China, as they took three of the four gold medals on offer.

Divyansh Panwar, Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan delivered the country's best ever single day in the World Cup finals.

The most dramatic victory came from Panwar in the 10 metre men's rifle discipline.

He qualified third for the final with a score of 627.1, but gradually worked his way to the front.

As the final shots were fired, Panwar's total was 250.1, just edging out Istvan Peni of Hungary on 250.0.

Patrik Jany of Slovakia finished in bronze with 228.4.

Elavenil Valarivan endured a tight finish before taking gold ©ISSF

The 17-year-old Bhaker secured a junior world record in the women's 10m air pistol, with 244.7.

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic earned silver with 241.9, with Quian Wang of China rounding out the podium on 221.8.

Valarivan also won by a whisker in the women's 10m air rifle, scoring 250.8 ahead of Ying-Shin Lin of Chinese Taipei with 250.7.

Laura-Georgeta Coman of Romania came third with 229.0.

The other final of the day, the men's 10m air pistol, was also hugely competitive.

China's Wei Pang scored 243.7 for gold, with Daehun Park of Korea in silver on 241.7.

Russian Artem Chernousov finished with bronze on 220.6.

Tomorrow sees the air pistol and air rifle President’s Trophy finals.