Asian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary general Sanjay More has received an award recognising his outstanding work and contributions to the sport.

The Indian was presented the accolade by International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) President Rafael Santonja at the IFBB Men's World Championships and Congress in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Under More's leadership, the IFBB Diamond Cup India was held in Aurangabad last weekend.

More than 200 athletes from Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania, including over 120 competitors from India, battled it out for top honours during the two-day event at the Divisional Sports Complex.

They were all aspiring to claim one of the 12 IFBB Elite Pro cards that were given to the main winners in bikini fitness, women’s physique, men’s physique, classic bodybuilding and bodybuilding.

Aurangabad played host to the IFBB Diamond Cup India ©IFBB

The main winners on day one of competition included Tahiti’s Anaëlle Lopez in the bikini open event and India’s S. Pawar Harshada in women’s physique.

The home nation dominated the men’s physique categories with success for Zeeshan Mizami Mohammad at under-171 centimetres, Pardharinath Patil Girish at under-175cm, Raj Piyush at under-180cm and Shanmugam Vivekanand at over-180cm.

The second session finished with the clear victory for India’s Robi Moirangthem, taking the gold medal in under-85 kilograms category and the IFBB Elite Pro card.

He was joined on the podium by compatriot Das Suman and Kyrgyzstan’s Sherbek Toktomushev.

Moirangthem was the 80kg bronze medallist at the IFBB Men’s World Championships.