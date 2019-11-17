Lucas Mazur was in scintillating form as he claimed two titles at the Japan Para Badminton International in Tokyo.

The competition at the Yogogi National Stadium doubled as a test event for next year's Paralympic Games, where Frenchman Mazur will aim to replicate this week's glorious run.

Mazur progressed to the singles final without dropping a game and he duly completed a brilliant week with a commanding 21-9, 21-8 victory over Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand.

Alongside compatriot Faustine Noel, Mazur claimed the mixed standing doubles trophy.

The duo defeated Turkish rivals Ilker Tuzcu and Halime Yildiz 10-21, 21-19, 21-15.

England's Daniel Bethell overcame Indian rival Pramod Bhagat to win the men's standing lower three title ©BWF

Daniel Bethell from England defeated Indian top seed Pramod Bhagat 21-16, 21-19 to claim the men's standing lower three glory.

There was home joy for Japan as women's standing upper five top seed Ayako Suzuki won 21-19, 22-20 against Chinese second seed Wang Quixia.

During the test event players indicated issues hearing the shuttlecock, while Australian Céline Aurélie Vinot expressed concern with the bright lights in the arena.

She said: "The lights are so bright that it's easy to lose sight of the shuttle if you're looking up in some angles.

"But it's an amazing venue and maybe one of the biggest I've played in."