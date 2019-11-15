Home favourite Daisuke Fujihara has reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Para-badminton test event, the Japan Para Badminton International.

The 25-year-old defeated Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-11, 19-21, 21-11 at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

He will now face Daniel Bethell of England in the quarter-finals of the standing lower three event.

The second seed received a bye for the group stages and first round of competition.

In the men's standing lower four competition, top seed Lucas Mazur overcame Jan-Niklas Pott of Germany 21-12, 21-5 to progress to the semi-finals.

Lucas Mazur of France reached the semi-finals of the Japan Para Badminton International ©Paralympics

Sukant Kadam of India then got past Lin Cheng-che 21-12, 27-25 to set up a clash with compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathira, who recorded a 21-7 21-10 victory against Tim Haller of Germany.

Shin Kyung-hwan of South Korea is set to be his next opponent, having defeated Corrie Keith Robinson of New Zealand 21-12, 21-10.

There was more joy for the hosts in the group stage of the women's standing upper five category.

Top seed Akayo Suzuki comfortably beat Warining Rahayu of Indonesia 21-4, 21-5 in Group A, while Mamiko Toyoda eased past Rosa Efomo De Marco of Italy 21-11, 21-3 in Group B.

Competition continues at the Japan Para Badminton International tomorrow.