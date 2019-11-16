Top seed Pramod Bhagat will take on second seed Daniel Bethell in the standing lower three final, at the Japan Para Badminton International in Tokyo.

The Japanese crowd had thrown their support behind Daisuke Fujihara at the Tokyo 2020 Para-badminton test event at Yoyogi National Stadium, but his run came to an end in the quarter-finals.

Fujihara lost out to Bethell 21-16, 21-18 in the quarter-finals, before the Englishman won 21-7, 21-12 in his semi-final against Indian Manoj Sarkar.

Bhagat recorded 21-17, 21-17 victories against compatriot Umesh Vikram Kumar and Indonesian Maman Nurjaman.

It was a good day for the best players in Tokyo, as French standing lower four top seed Lucas Mazur booked his place in the final.

Mazur won 21-11, 21-14 against South Korean Kyung Hwan Shin, before dispatching Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj from India 21-13, 21-18.

He will meet Siripong Teamarrom in tomorrow's final after the Thai player defeated Indonesian Hikmat Ramdani 21-19, 21-10 in their semi-final clash.

Japanese hopes of glory in the women's wheelchair one event were extinguished when top seed Sarina Satomi lost her semi-final battle with Sujirat Pookkham from Thailand 21-16, 19-21, 17-21.

Pookham will take on Menglu Yin of China in the final after she ousted compatriot Jing Zhang 4-21, 21-17, 21-10.

Instead the home support will go to Ayako Suzuki in the women's standing up five final.

Top seed Suzuki will face second seed Wang Quixia from China after winning her last-four clash 21-12, 21-8 against fellow Japanese player Mamiko Toyoda.

Wang reached the final with a battling 21-14, 16-21, 21-10 win against Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren.