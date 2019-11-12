The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation is hoping to send taekwondo player Haroon Khan to South Korea to train in the build-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

PTF President Waseem Ahmed told the Associated Press of Pakistan the national governing body was waiting on a grant of Rs2 million (£10,000/$13,000/€12,000) to send Khan to South Korea.

Khan is considered Pakistan's top taekwondo player and the federation believes he will benefit from the expertise in the sport available in the Asian country in his bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

"The federation wants Haroon to get three months training in Korea for the Olympic qualifying," Ahmed said.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation believes its top taekwondo player will benefit from the training ©Getty Images

"We can pitch four athletes, two men and two women, in the qualifiers.

"Besides Haroon, the best performing athletes in the South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal in December will get a ticket for the qualifiers."

Pakistan's team will be trained by South Korean coach Han Sang-su for major events, including Olympic qualifiers and the South Asian Games.

Han arrived in Islamabad last week to start his work with the Pakistan squad.

"Besides training the athletes for the South Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers, the services of the foreign coach will also be utilised by PTF's affiliated units, departments and associations," Ahmed said.