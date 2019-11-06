South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria Lee In Tae has claimed more support will be given to develop taekwondo in Nigeria as the sport's popularity grows in the African country.

Lee claimed many Nigerians have adopted the sport and he was proud of its growing popularity.

"We have been introducing taekwondo to numerous primary and secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) so that Nigerian children will have a chance to learn more about Korea," said Lee.

"Likewise, the Korean Cultural Centre is teaching taekwondo to the general public, as part of their efforts to spread the charms of Korean culture."

Speaking in Nigeria's capital Lagos, he promised the efforts would continue with the aim of cementing friendship and unity between Korean and Nigerian residents

"Taekwondo is a traditional Korean martial art loved by many people around the world," Lee said.

"Not only does taekwondo enhance your physical strength, it also disciplines your mind and soul.

"Taekwondo encourages competition, but at the same time teaches us fairness and respect."

Nigeria's Viviane Chinwe Ndu claimed under-62kg bronze at the African Games in Rabat ©Getty Images

In promoting the sport, the Ambassador's Championship in Nigeria also works to develop local athletes' skills so they can compete on a global stage.

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation technical advisor Chika Chukwumerije claimed the rapid growth and appreciation of taekwondo in the country had come about from reforms embarked upon by the national governing body.

"Taekwondo is one of the fastest growing sports in Nigeria right now because many are willing to be part of it," the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist said.

"This is made possible through concerted efforts of the officials at the federation through various reforms and reorganisations.

"Before we came on board, the Federation did not have any website or database, neither does it have any social media platform, but right now, we have a functional website."

Chukwumerije revealed efforts have been made to develop social media platforms to engage with athletes and a functional database has been built to keep track of the Federation's activities and athletes.