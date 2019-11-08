World number one Kento Momota came through a tough battle against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen to reach the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Fuzhou China Open.

The Japanese star had seen his previous two opponents withdraw from matches after only one game had been played at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

It was a different story in the quarter-finals, as Axelsen took their men’s singles quarter-final to a decider after levelling their tie at one game all.

But the Japanese top seed was able to book his place in the last four with a 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 victory.

The defending champion will face further Danish opposition in Rasmus Gemke.

Gemke came from a game down to win his quarter-final 13-21, 21-14, 22-20 against Hong Kong’s Na Ka Long.

Second seed Chou Tien-chen features in the second semi-final after the Chinese Taipei player won 21-17, 21-18 against China’s Lu Guangzu.

Chou will play Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, who beat Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-16, 21-11.

Top seed Tai Tzu-Ying will compete in the women's semi-finals ©Getty Images

World number one Tai Tzu-Ying progressed to the last four in the women’s singles competition, courtesy of a 21-15, 11-21, 21-13 win over South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun.

The Chinese Taipei star will play Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara after the fourth seed won 21-12, 21-11 against China’s He Bingjiao.

China’s Chen Yufei overcame Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-15, 21-13 in her quarter-final to set up a meeting with Canada’s Michelle Li.

Li was a 21-16, 23-21 winner over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.