The shocks continued on day two of the Badminton World Federation Fuzhou China Open, with the women's second seed exiting the tournament.

Yesterday saw women's world champion PV Sindhu shocked by Chinese Taipei qualifier Pai Yu-po, and Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Rain retiring injured.

The Haixia Olympic Sports Centre is continuing to be a graveyard for big names, as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan also lost in the first round.

She endured a comprehensive defeat to Malaysia's Soniia Cheah in just two games.

But progress was straightforward for other big names Michelle Li, Chen Yu Fei and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, who defeated former world number one Sung Ji Hyun in just over an hour.

Chen Long defeated Lin Dan in the game of the day ©Reuters

In the men's event, Olympic champion Chen Long defeated compatriot and two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan in a tight encounter.

Five-time world champion Lin took the first game 21-19, but couldn't maintain that form and lost the next two, 12-21, 12-21.

Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie was made to work by fellow Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, but eventually came through 21-18, 21-17.

India enjoyed double success, with B Sai Praneeth defeating Indonesia's Tammy Sugiarto, and Parupalli Kashyap beating the winner of last week's Macau Open, Sitthikom Thammasin.

Tournament play continues tomorrow.