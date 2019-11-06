Former World Squash chief executive Andrew Shelley has begun a new initiative to preserve the sport's heritage.

Shelley has launched the World Squash Library (WSL) as an independent "not-for-profit" scheme to ensure that books, magazines, championship programmes, results, images and other information can be brought together in one place to respond to enquiries from current players, media, federations and students.

"I believe that our history must not only be easily accessible now, but safeguarded for future generations," Shelley, who stepped down as World Squash chief executive earlier this year, said.

"By giving my time and energy to develop and manage WSL, I am able to give something back to the sport that has given me so much."

The Library is housed at the Walker Ground in North London, home of Southgate Squash Club.

The World Squash Library already contains more than 4,000 items, with the oldest dating back to 1890 ©WSL

"There are approaching 4,000 items catalogued now, stretching back to 1890, and although there are gaps to be filled, a great many of the handbooks and magazines along with many World Championship and other major event programmes are in place so that questions can be answered and researches mounted," Shelley said.

Initial WSL information is at www.squashlibrary.info with future projects for the library including digitalisation of key materials, regular social media sidelights, articles and posters that Federations can use, looking back at advertising, court development and other facets of our sport.

Spotlights and features will be added to the site regularly.

"WSL can never be complete, but over the coming years we will be getting as close as possible," Shelley said.