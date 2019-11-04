The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced the finalists for the Team USA Awards Best of October.

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite athletes and teams here through to midnight on Friday (November 8).

Eight sports - including boxing, figure skating, gymnastics, Para-track and field, shooting, track and field, triathlon and wheelchair rugby - are represented among the 13 finalists across men’s, women’s and team categories.

Figure skater Nathan Chen, who became only the third US man to win three Skate America titles and clinched his eighth successive Grand Prix title in France, is among the five nominees for the male athlete of the month award.

Also on the list are Vincent Hancock, who won the skeet silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup Final in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Noah Lyles, who won the men's 200 metres event and helped the US to a historic win in the 4x100m at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Qatar's capital Doha, has also been shortlisted.

Completing the quintet of nominees are Matt McElroy, who earned his first two career victories on the International Triathlon Union World Cup circuit on consecutive weekends, and Daniel Romanchuk, who qualified for the second Paralympic Games of his career after defending his Chicago Marathon crown.

Figure skater Nathan Chen is in the running for the male athlete of the month award ©Getty Images

The women's athlete of the month nominees list includes Simone Biles, who won five gold medals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in German city Stuttgart - the most since 1958 - and became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the event with 25 career podium finishes.

Among her challengers for the award is Tatyana McFadden, who secured her spot in the sixth Paralympic Games of her career after placing second at the Chicago Marathon, and Dalilah Muhammad, who broke her own world record to win the 400m hurdles event at the IAAF World Championships.

Also in contention are Danielle Perkins, the heavyweight gold medallist at the International Boxing Association Women's World Championships in Russian city Ulan-Ude, and Aeriel Skinner, the winner of the women’s trap at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup Final.

The US women's side from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is one of three team of the month nominees.

The team of Biles, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and, alternate MyKayla Skinner won its fifth consecutive title with a margin of victory of nearly six points.

Simone Biles is one of five women in contention for the female athlete of the month award ©Getty Images

Another contender is the gold medal-winning men's 4x100m team from the IAAF World Championships, made up of Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Mike Rodgers and Lyles.

They shattered the American record in winning the event for the first time since 2007 and becoming the second-fastest country of all time.

Also vying for the honour are the team that triumphed at the quadrennial World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge in Tokyo, beating Australia 59-51 in the final.

Each National Governing Body may nominate one female, one male and one team per sport discipline.

An internal nominating committee selects finalists to advance to the voting round.