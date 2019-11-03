Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy beat defending champion Xander Schauffele in a play-off to clinch the WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai.
McIlroy birdied the first playoff hole to dethrone the American, who could only manage par.
The four-time major winner. who led overnight at Sheshan Golf Club, and Schauffele finished the final round level on 19-under-par.
Schauffele holed a six-foot putt for birdie on the 18th to end the day with a six-under-par 66 and force a play-off with McIlroy.
The Northern Irishman carded a four-under 68 in his final round and had the chance to seal victory outright but could only par the 18th hole after missing a 25-footer.
"I got lucky in regulation not to go in the water and then it was a relief to hit those two shots in the play-off," McIlroy said.
"It was a perfect [yardage] for a four-iron back into the wind a little bit.
"You've got to take everything else out of the equation and just hit the shot."
South African Louis Oosthuizen was two shots off the lead on 17-under, while Austria's Matthias Schwab, Victor Perez of France and Abraham Ancer of Mexico were two further adrift on 15-under.
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, who led after the second round, finished fifth on 14-under.