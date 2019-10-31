Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson recorded a second Pool A win, remaining unbeaten at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour in Qinzhou.

The Swiss pairing made it two wins from two at Maowei Sea Gold Beach in the 3-star event, with victory against Jan Dumek and Vaclav Bercik from Czech Republic.

The Czech duo had sneaked the first set before being overpowered in a 25-23, 17-21, 11-15 defeat.

Earlirer, Heidrich and Gerson defeated American duo Travis Mewhirter and Michael Boag - who came through qualifying to enter the main draw - 21-15, 21-10.

Austrian pair Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz won 21-12, 21-17 against Finnish team Jyrki Nurminen and Santeri Siren, as they secured their second win of the day in China.

They had fought back from losing the first set to win 14-21, 21-18, 15-12 against Brazilians Vinicius Rezende Costa Freitas and Hevaldo Sabino Moreira in Pool B.

There was a double victory for Japanese duo Takumi Takahashi and Yoshiumi Hasegawa.

Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi from China won their opening contest in Qinzhou ©FIVB

They won 21-16, 19-21, 19-17 against Surin Jongklang and Adisorn Khaolumtarn of Thailand, before following up with a 21-14, 21-19 triumph against Kusti Nolvak and Mart Tiisaar from Estonia.

In the women's draw, top seeds Wang Fan and XIa Xinyi had the home crowd cheering with a 21-15, 21-16 victory in Pool A against Diana Lunina and Svitlana Baburina from Ukraine.

Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar secured a 21-15, 21-10 win against Israel's Sofia Starikov and Anika Dave.

In the same group, Spanish duo Paula Soria Gutierrez and Maria Belen Carro Marquez De Acuna won 21-17, 22-20 against Japanese pair Sayaka Mizoe and Suzuka Hashimoto.

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat from the United States started their Qinzhou campaign with a 21-16, 21-16 triumph against Spaniards Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno in Pool C.

The FIVB Beach World Tour pool phase continues tomorrow.