As many as 42 events feature on the 2019-2020 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour calendar, announced by the world governing body.

The calendar includes Beach Volleyball Major Series events in Swiss town Gstaad, Austria's capital Vienna and German city Hamburg, as well as a five-star tournament in Italy's capital Rome that will define the final Tokyo 2020 Olympic ranking and a total of 11 four-star stops, including new ones in Singapore and Cancún in Mexico.

It also includes new events in Laos, Cambodia, Israel, South Korea, the Cook Islands, Guam, Iran and China, as the FIVB Beach World Tour prepares to visit all five continents for a total prize purse of $6.56 million (£5.12 million/€5.91 million).

The season has already officially begun with a four-day event in Iranian city Bandar Torkaman from October 1 to 4.

The next event is in Chinese city Qinzhou from October 30 to November 3, before a new one-star double-gender event in Tel-Aviv from November 6 to 9 as the FIVB Beach World Tour makes its first visit to Israel.

That's followed by stops in Qatar's capital Doha, from November 12 to 15, and Mexican city Chetumal, from November 13 to 17.

Asia will host the first event in 2020, a new tournament on the Iranian island of Qeshm in January, prior to stops in the Cook Islands, Bandar Abbas in Iran, Siem Reap and Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Guam, an unconfirmed Australian city and Visakhapatnam in India.

The Cook Islands and Guam will be staging the first FIVB Beach World Tour events in Oceania outside of Australia.

An unconfirmed Argentinean city will stage a stop from March 5 to 8, before the FIVB Beach World Tour returns to Asia for the first four-star event of the year, in Doha from March 9 to 13, and stops in Langkawi in Malaysia and Boracay in the Philippines, then North America for a four-star in Cancún.



Satun in Thailand, Singapore and Chinese cities Yangzhou and Xiamen follow, with the last three locations also hosting four-star tournaments.

The second week in May features three events, with the circuit's top teams competing in double-gender tournaments in Brazilian city Itapema and Jūrmala in Latvia, while Tuan Chau Island in Vietnam will welcome a women's competition.

Chinese city Jinjiang then stages a three-star event, before European four-star events in Ostrava in Czech Republic, Poland's capital Warsaw and Russia's capital Moscow.

The calendar for the 2019-2020 season spans from October through to August ©FIVB

The first of the four five-star stops on the 2019-2020 FIVB Beach World Tour is set for Rome on the weekend ending June 14, the date which serves to define the teams that will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

The tournament will be held after the Italian capital hosted the 2018-2019 FIVB Beach World Tour Finals earlier this year.

The five-star Beach Volleyball Major Series in Gstaad is scheduled for a month later, from July 7 to 12, after stops in Miguel Pereira in Brazil and Laos' capital Vientiane, alongside events in Daegu in South Korea and Qidong in China.

The FIVB Beach World Tour will also return to Portuguese city Espinho before Tokyo 2020 takes centre-stage from July 24 to August 9, alongside events in Buyeo and Busan in South Korea.

Attention then turns to the final two five-star Beach Volleyball Major Series events of the season in Vienna, from August 12 to 16, and Hamburg, from August 19 to 23.

The month of August will be completed by events in Salalah in Oman and the Rwandan district of Rubavu, hosting a two-star event for the first time after organising a one-star competition in the 2018-2019 season.

Two six-day slots have been reserved for Beach Volleyball Continental Cup tournaments.

These are from May 12 to 17, for the second phase of the competition, and from June 23 to 28 for the finals, completing the qualification process for all confederations for Tokyo 2020.

The Beach Volleyball Under-19 World Championships in Thailand will follow the end of the 2019-2020 FIVB Beach World Tour season from September 1 to 6.



The FIVB expect to announce additional Beach World Tour events across a range of countries.

Events are currently ranked from one to five stars, with those rated five and four being the highest level and those rated three, two and one helping to develop beach volleyball in as many regions as possible.

The FIVB is also working on a new structure for Beach World Tour events ahead of 2021 as the sport builds towards the next edition of the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome.