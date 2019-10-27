More than 600 wrestlers representing 60 countries are set to compete at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

Russia, Georgia and Japan have dominated the event in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle competition respectively in the first two editions of 2017 and 2018, and that pattern is expected to continue.

But the United States will seek to make a strong impact in the women’s events, where they field four world medallists.

The US women's team includes Kayla Miracle, who won the women's 62 kilograms title at the Pan American Games in Lima this year.

Among those to look out for in the men's freestyle are Azerbaijan’s 65kg specialist Turan Bayramov, the 2018 cadet world champion, 2017 cadet world silver medallist and 2019 junior world bronze medallist.

Other strong contenders include Cuba’s Reineri Andreu Ortega, fifth at the World Championships last year, and Givi Matcharashvili, Georgia’s 2018 under-23 world champion at 97kg.

Kayla Miracle of the United States will be among those to watch in the Hungarian capital ©Getty Images

Amir Zare of Iran - a world junior silver medallist this year at 125kg and cadet world champion in 2018 - and Russia’s Razambek Zhamalov, who took junior world silver last year in the 74kg class, are also set to challenge.

Also among the others seeking medals will be India’s Asian Championship junior gold medallist Sharvan.

Sharvan is part of a 30-strong Indian squad that will aim to build on the performance in the last edition of these Championships, where Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in 57kg.

While Sharvan, who competes at 65kg, is one of India’s key medal hopes, there are also chances of success for Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwal, who already has three medals from the World Junior Championships in the 77kg category.

They will also have hopes for Ravinder Ravinder, who took bronze in the 61kg category at last year’s Cadet World Championships.

The Championships start with two days of men’s freestyle competition followed by women’s wrestling, with Greco-Roman events scheduled on the last three days.

Action begins tomorrow and concludes next Sunday (November 3).