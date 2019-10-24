The Netherlands' unbeaten run at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Qualifier came to an end, thanks to an outstanding all-round performance from Papua New Guinea.

The Group A encounter at ICCA Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was a thriller, as Papua New Guinea chased down a total of 126 in 19 overs.

It was a disappointing batting effort from the European side, with only number nine Timm van der Gugten offering serious resistance, scoring 40 in 21 balls in their 126-7.

Papua New Guinea openers Tony Ura and captain Assad Vala provided an ideal platform with an opening stand of 47, while Sese Bau's 34 included five boundaries.

They reached 127-5 with six balls to spare and now top Group A.

Hong Kong were hugely impressive in their win over Canada ©ICC

In Group B, Hong Kong pulled of a surprise with a convincing victory over the previously unbeaten Canada.

From 24-3, Hong Kong recovered to post 150-7, mainly thanks to 59 not out from Kinchit Shah.

Canada lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase, with Nasrulla Rana taking 3 for 25 with the ball.

The men in red could only reach 118-9, losing by 32 runs.

The other Group B match saw Nigeria continue to struggle.

Still winless in the competition, they could only score 111-3 against UAE, despite a spirited half-century from Sesan Adedeji.

But their opponents cruised to the total in just 12.3 overs and now sit third in the standings.

More follows.