With exactly a year to go until the West Indies begin their defence of the men's International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Australia, six places in the finals are on offer at the World Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

At 11th in the world, Scotland are the highest ranked in the competition but lost to the host nation, before a thrilling one-run victory over Ireland in Abu Dhabi in warm-up matches this week.

In the last World Qualifier in 2015, Scotland shared the trophy with The Netherlands.

The Dutch sprang one of the all time T20 shocks when they beat England by four wickets at Lord's in 2009.

Six from 14 will qualify for the first round of the tournament proper next year in Australia.

Bermuda, in the World Qualifier for the first time in six years, begin their programme against Papua New Guinea.

They've never qualified for the World T20 finals, but did make it to the 50-over version in 2007.

Janeiro Tucker is one of the higher-profile names in the Bermuda line-up ©Getty Images

Squad members include 44-year Janeiro Tucker and Malachi Jones, who are both veterans of the class of 2007.

Their squad also features 22-year-old all-rounder Delray Rawlins, who played for Sussex in 2019.

"We are here to showcase our talent and we are looking to move Bermuda cricket forward," Bermuda captain Dion Stovell said.

Many will also be watching all-rounder Kamau Leverock, who made his debut in Bermuda's victory over the United States in August.

No one will ever forget his uncle Dwayne's amazing catch at the 2007 World Cup and the lap of honour that followed.

Bermudan cricket heritage stretches back even further.

In the 1930s they had outstanding cricketers, including the appropriately nicknamed Alma "Champ" Hunt.