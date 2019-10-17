Australia won both omnium titles on day two of the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill, New Zealand.

Four-time World Championship gold medallist Sam Welsford captured the men's gold, while three-time world champion Amy Cure took home the women's crown.

Welsford won all four disciplines - scratch, tempo, elimination and points race - to top the omnium standings with 145 points.

Campbell Stewart of New Zealand was second, behind him each time, ending on 134.

Bronze went to Regan Gough of the host nation on 126.

Only New Zealand and Australia are competing at the regional event at SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

Amy Cure won the women's ominum in Invercargill ©Getty Images

Cure won every event apart from the points race and finished on 186 points.

Michaela Drummond of New Zealand was second on 137, her compatriot Rushlee Buchanan came third on 136.

In the women's 500 metres time trial, Olivia Podmore won gold for New Zealand in 34.532sec.

Ellesse Andrews, another Kiwi, was second in 34.844, while club rider Shaane-Hazel Fulton, competing for Waikato Bay of Plenty, finished third in 35.153.

Two more days of competition are scheduled.