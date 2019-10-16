Three-time team sprint world champions Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins were victorious on home soil at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill.

The trio won in their favoured event at SIT Zero Fees Velodrome, clocking 42.508sec.

Only New Zealand and Australia are competing at the event and it was the visiting team of Matthew Richardson, Thomas Clarke and Nathan Hart who were beaten in the gold-medal ride, clocking 43.360.

New Zealand's second string beat their Australian counterparts in the ride for bronze.

Other home winners on day one included Jordan Kerby, the 2017 individual pursuit world champion who used to represent Australia before switching to the Kiwis earlier this year.

He was dropped by the Australian team but won today's men's scratch final in his new colours.

Jordan Kerby, seen here riding for Australia, won gold for New Zealand ©Getty Images

Keliand O'Brien of Australia won silver, with bronze going to Joshua Harrison, representing club team South Australian Sport.

New Zealand also won the women's team pursuit after Kirstie James, Nicole Shields, Emily Shearman and Jessie Hodges crossed the line in 4:19.040.

Australia's Maeve Plouffe, Samantha de Riter, Sophie Edwards and Alexandra Martin-Wallace were beaten in the gold-medal ride as they ended in 4:22.057.

The Australians won the battle of the second strings against New Zealand for bronze.

Plouffe did enjoy success in the women's scratch, with Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand second and Southland club rider Rylee McMullen third.

In the women's team sprint, Australia's four-time world champion Kaarle McCulloch teamed up with Stephanie Morton to triumph in 32.591.

Olivia Podmore and Elise Andrews of New Zealand missed out in 33.540, and Australia also beat the hosts as second teams battled for bronze.

The second of four days of competition is tomorrow.