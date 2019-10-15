Riders from hosts New Zealand and Australia will do battle at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships, which begins tomorrow in Invercargill.

The region's two powerhouse nations are the only countries sending teams to the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

Around 180 cyclists are expected over four days of competition, including 25 world champions.

Three-time team sprint world champions Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins will represent New Zealand on home soil, in one of the southernmost cities in the world.

They will be joined by reigning omnium world champion Campbell Stewart and 2017 individual pursuit winner Jordan Kerby.

Australia's team includes four-time team sprint world champion Kaarle McCulloch and reigning scratch world champion Sam Welsford, who has also won the team pursuit world gold three times.

Matt Glaetzer, who won world individual sprint gold in 2018, is also in the squad.

As well as continental titles, riders will be battling for qualifying spots for next year's World Championships in Berlin.

The event is key preparation for the Track World Cup season, starting in Cambridge in New Zealand on December 6.

Reigning scratch world champion Sam Welsford will ride for Australia ©Getty Images

Riders will also be looking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in less than a year's time.

"Our endurance and sprint teams have worked hard over the winter in building a base for the upcoming track season," said Cycling New New Zealand's high performance director Martin Barras.

"So this is a good opportunity for as many of our best riders, both elite and junior, to stretch their legs in very strong competition.

"It is firstly a chance for us to find out where all the riders are at in terms of their development and what they need to focus on.

"It will give us information we need to select final combinations for the World Cup season coming up, especially the home round in Cambridge.

"It also offers some important ranking points towards the World Championships.

"We will also be watching with real interest in the development of our junior riders, particularly the ones who have been prominent internationally this year."