Ukraine’s Oleksii Denysiuk and Iryna Liakhu shot a world record to clinch the first mixed team 10 metre air pistol SH1 gold medal contested at a World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

The Ukrainian duo posted a score of 477.2 points in the P6 final to secure the historic title at the Sydney International Shooting Centre, a venue purpose-built for the 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

China were second on 461.5 points, with bronze medal claimed by Turkey.

"It’s a victory for our country," Liakhu said.

"It’s very comfortable and calm to compete alongside Denysiuk."

R7 - Men's 50m Rifle 3 positions SH1 medallists!



🥇Fugang Tian 🇨🇳 - 460.6

🥈Jinho Park 🇰🇷 - 453.8

🥉Chao dong 🇨🇳 - 443.9 #ShootingParaSport #Sydney2019 pic.twitter.com/NBLAqFbTwO — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) October 14, 2019

Sweden's Anna Normann ended her wait for a World Championships gold medal as she won the women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 event with a total of 453.7.

Lee Yun-ri of South Korea was forced to settle for silver having amassed 451.9 and Natascha Hiltrop earned bronze on 439.2 points.

China’s Tian Fugang marked his World Championships debut in style by sealing the men's 50m rifle three positions crown.

Tian scored 460.6 to beat South Korean rival Park Jin-ho, who managed 453.8.

Tian's compatriot Chao Dong's 443.9 was enough for bronze.

Action in the Australian city is due to continue tomorrow.