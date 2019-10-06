Russian Ivanna Zaytseva stunned Japan's Ayumi Uekusa to clinch the women's under-68 kilograms gold medal at the Karate 1-Premier League in Moscow.

Zaytseva delighted the home crowd inside the Megasport Arena with a 2-0 win over the reigning Grand Winner in the category.

World champion Sandra Sánchez overcame arch-rival Kiyou Shimizu to top the podium in the women's kata.

Sánchez scored a total of 26.82 to edge out Shimizu, whose performance was rewarded with 26.54.

Japan's Ryo Kiyuna continued his dominance of the men's kata event as he maintained his perfect record during this season's Karate 1-Premier League circuit.

Kiyuna, the reigning world champion, ousted Damian Quintero after scoring 27.74 to the Spaniard's 26.74.

Iran enjoyed a successful day as three karatekas from the nation claimed gold medals on finals day.

Sara Bahmanyar upset Shara Hubrich of Germany to claim the under-50kg title, while Zabihollah Poorshab defeated Ryutaro Araga of Japan in the men's under-84kg final.

Steven Da Costa, left, marked his return from injury with gold in the men's under-67kg division ©Getty Images

Rozita Alipourkeshka completed the Iranian hat-trick after she beat Canada’s Haya Jumaa 1-0 in a hard-fought under-61kg gold medal bout.

France's Steven Da Costa marked his return to the sport after injury by winning the men's under-67kg crown.

Da Costa, who has not competed since securing the European title in Spain in March, beat Ali Elsawy of Egypt 2-0 in the final.

"The tournament has been very difficult and it has hard to reach the final after my recovery," said Da Costa.

"However, today I was very focused and it turned out perfect for me."

Five-time world champion Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan was among the other winners as he took his first Karate 1-Premier League victory of the season.

Aghayev proved too strong for Kazakhstan’s Yermek Ainazarov in the final as he earned a narrow 1-0 victory.