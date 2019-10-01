The United States won three out of four golds on day five of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships here as Sam Kendricks retained his men’s pole vault title in dramatic fashion and Noah Lyles and Donavan Brazier, both 22, earned their first titles at 200 and 800 metres respectively.

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber bucked the US trend with an unexpected gold in the women’s javelin thanks to a final round effort of 66.56 metres.

For Brazier, in the lead-up to the final, there had been the additional distraction of the story that broke today concerning the four-year ban imposed on Alberto Salazar, head coach at the Nike Oregon Project, where he himself is coached by Pete Julian.

It was Brazier’s first major 800m medal, and a time of 1min 42.34sec - breaking the 32 and 34-year-old Championship and US records - ensured it would be golden.

His time eclipsed the Championship mark of 1.43.06 set by Kenya’s Billy Konchellah at the 1987 version of this event in Rome, and Johnny Gray’s US record of 1:42.60 run at Koblenz in 1985.

He also became the first US 800m runner - male or female - to win the world title.

After the field had reached the bell in 48.96sec, led through by Puerto Rico’s habitual front-runner Wesley Vazquez, Brazier moved decisively to the front halfway down the back straight and simply maintained his form all the way to the line to confirm his status as favourite in the event.

As Brazier drove inexorably for the line, Vazquez finally paid for his sustained enterprise and slipped back to fifth place in a time of 1:44.48.

Amel Tuka, that arch-finisher from Bosnia and Hercegovina accelerated through to claim silver in 1:43.47.

Bronze went to another cannier finisher in the form of Kenya’s Ferguson Rotich, who clocked 1:43.82.

Noah Lyles of the United States wins the men's world 200m title in Doha tonight ©Getty Images

"Wesley’s racing style made for a perfect World Championship 800m race," Brazier said.

"The plan was always to take it on with 300 metres to go and go from there, no matter what the pace was.

"I have been listening to my coach this entire season.

"He’s been a great coach to me and I didn’t want to let him down in this last race of the season."

Kendricks came through a monumental struggle with Sweden’s 19-year-old European champion Armand Duplantis that matched the previous women’s final where Sandi Morris of the US and Authorised Neutral Athlete Anzhelika had branched out into a private contest that ended with the latter winning.

Here gold went to Kendricks on countback after both men had cleared 5.97m at their third attempt before finding 6.02m too much for them.

The American had faced an earlier exit after two failures at 5.87m, but nailed his third attempt.

Duplantis found himself in the same position at the next height up, 5.92m, but also came through to continue a duel during which the two protagonists sat and chatted amiably with each other as if they were at a training session.

Bronze went to Poland’s Piotr Lisek, who cleared 5.87m.

Sam Kendricks of the United States, right, retained his world pole vault title after a monumental competition against Sweden's 19-year-old Armand Duplantis in Doha ©Getty Images

Lyles won the world 200m title with efficiency rather than flamboyance in a time of 19.83.

The naturally exuberant 22-year-old had already indicated his talent by winning the last three IAAF Diamond League titles over this distance, and by clocking 19.50 earlier this season, putting him fourth on the all-time list behind world record holder Usain Bolt, on 19.19, Bolt’s Jamaican compatriot Yohan Blake, on 19.26, and fellow countryman Michael Johnson, on 19.32.

Behind Lyles, Canada’s Rio 2016 silver medallist Andre De Grasse confirmed his return from longstanding hamstring injury problems by taking another silver in 19.95, ahead of the hugely consistent Alex Quinonez, who became only Ecuador’s second world medallist following the race walking triumphs of Jefferson Perez.

In the end, Lyles’ decision to concentrate on the longer sprint rather than doubling at the 100m - in which he became Diamond League champion at the end of August - paid off.

"I don’t know how many people come to their first World Championships and get the gold, but I’ve done it," he said.

"I just knew that no matter what position I found myself in I can always find a way to come through.

"And when I crossed the line I just felt relief.

"Don’t say I’m the new Bolt.

"I’m me.

"If you like me I’ll happily entertain you.

"It’s my time.”

Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber upset the form book to win the women's javelin ©Getty Images

After making her final effort in the javelin, Barber had to watch the three previous leaders take their last throws - but none could overtake her. As she cavorted in glee and disbelief, China’s Shiying Liu and Huihui Liu had to settle for silver and bronze with respective efforts of 65.88m and 65.49m.

Earlier in the evening Britain’s European 100 and 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith advanced to tomorrow’s women’s 200m final as serious favourite having posted the fastest qualifying time of 22.16, with the next qualifier, Brittany Brown of the United States, clocking 22.46.

Asher-Smith’s chances of adding gold to the silver she took behind Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m final on Sunday (September 3) had already risen given the failure to progress of key rivals such as Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, the 2017 world silver medallist, double world champion Dafne Schippers of The Netherlands, due to injury, and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare through disqualification.

Tonight, the Rio 2016 100 and 200m champion Elaine Thompson, who has had Achilles tendon problems this season, scratched from her semi-final.