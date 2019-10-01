The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan has hit out at the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for releasing news of the decision to ban her coach Alberto Salazar for four-years during the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships here.

Hassan joined Salazar after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the American was in the Stadium to watch her win the 10,000 metres in only her second race at the distance on Saturday (September 28).

The 26-year-old, originally born in Ethiopia, claimed that her victory has now been unfairly tarnished by the four-year suspension handed to Salazar for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project.

"I am shocked to receive the news of today’s ruling, especially during this time in which I am fully preparing for my next race in the World championships in Doha," Hassan said in a statement.

"I like to state that this investigation is focused on the period before I joined the Oregon Project and therefore has no relation to me.

"I was aware of the ongoing investigations when I joined the team and have always had a clean conscience, knowing we are being monitored to the absolute fullest by USADA and [the] WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

"I am saddened by the timing of USADA as it brings my championship out of balance but I will focus all my energy on my next race and my performance in the 1500m.

"A race that I have worked hard to prepare for and am very excited to race in hopes of winning my second world title."

Hassan is due to race tomorrow in the opening heat of the 1500m, an event she will be favourite for having in July broken the 23-year-old world record for the mile.

Salazar has now been stripped of his accreditation by the IAAF and will not be allowed in the Stadium to support Hassan.

