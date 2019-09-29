Organisers of next month's International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games in Brisbane have promised the largest anti-doping programme in the history of the event.

INAS claimed it would conduct more tests at this year's Games than at any previous edition.

Increased education and awareness has also been pledged by INAS and the Organising Committee for the Games, scheduled to take place from October 12 to 19.

INAS, a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code, conducted 24 in-competition tests and no out-of-competition in 2018.

Nine of these were in athletics and five in football, while two were conducted in basketball, cycling, skiing, swimming and table tennis.

There was only one positive test, which came in athletics.

The anti-doping announcement is the latest from organisers in the build-up to the event after the medals were revealed earlier this month and the mascot - a lorikeet named Lori - was unveiled in August.

"The INAS Global Games are the world’s biggest high performance sports event for athletes with intellectual impairments," said INAS President Marc Truffaut.

"It is, therefore, only right that competitors are subject to the same rigorous testing as any other major international competition.

"The standard of athletes has increased an incredible amount as countries continue to invest in development.

"It is our responsibility to reflect that sea-change, as the worldwide body responsible for promoting these athletes and protecting their interests around the world.

"We are therefore proud to say that we fully support the World Anti-Doping Agency's anti-doping efforts, and with this announcement we are showing how that commitment translates into practice."

Around 1,000 athletes will compete in 10 sports - athletics, basketball, cricket, cycling, futsal, rowing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis - at the Global Games in Brisbane.