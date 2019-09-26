The medals to be awarded at the 2019 International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS) Global Games in Brisbane have been revealed.

The INAS Global Games are the world’s biggest sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

The medals were designed by Royal Australian Mint coin designer Bronwyn King and based on the Gum Blossom, a flower native to the country.

The reverse of the medal features a close up of the blossom.

"In times of drought, insect plagues, floods and even the intensity of the harsh Aussie sun, the Gum Blossom is resilient and strong with bright and colourful blooms," said the Games' chief executive Robyn Smith.

"The Gum Blossom in all its glory represents our athletes, their strength and courage and ability to overcome barriers to flourish against the odds.

"This is a really significant and exciting occasion for athletes competing, as medals are symbolic and the ultimate goal that athletes aspire to win."





The INAS Global Games are due to take place between October 12 and 19, with 10 official medal sports - athletics, basketball, cricket, cycling, futsal, rowing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis - featuring athletes from worldwide.

Queensland Premier and Minister for Trade Annastacia Palaszczuk praised King on the design of the medals.

"The medals will be a tangible reward and lifetime reminder to those who receive them of competing on the world stage at the INAS Global Games 2019 in Brisbane, Queensland," she said.

"The Queensland Government is proud to be a sponsor of the Games and to welcome athletes from around the world to our great state.

"We look forward to our local team members going for gold against the world’s best."



