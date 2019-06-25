The International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) has confirmed that classification for the Paralympic sports of athletics, swimming and table tennis will be available at the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

INAS claims that in the past, classification has proved to be a huge draw for countries looking to bring in new athletes prior to the Paralympic Games.

Brisbane 2019 will take place just 10 months before Tokyo 2020 and is also part of qualification for the next Paralympics in each of the sports.

The INAS Global Games themselves are the world’s biggest high-performance sports event for athletes with intellectual impairments.

Over the years many athletes have made their international debut at the event and gone on to win medals at the Paralympics.

Classification in Brisbane, where action is due to run from October 12 to 19, will be managed by the International Federations.

World Para Athletics and World Para Swimming will offer a limited number of classification slots.

INAS members are required to liaise with their National Paralympic Committee on the athletes they wish to be classified.

If the number of athletes exceeds the number of slots then countries will be asked to prioritise, with an equal percentage of places allocated to each.

To be eligible for classification, athletes must appear on the INAS International Eligibility Master List, be registered on the World Para Athletics or World Para Swimming Sport Data Management System and hold a valid license for the 2019 season.

For table tennis, classification will be managed by the International Table Tennis Federation. Players must also appear on the INAS International Eligibility Master List and register for classification no later than one month before the competition. A consent form, accessible here, must be completed and uploaded with the registration. An original copy must also be produced at the classification appointment. The 2019 INAS Global Games is set to feature around 1,000 athletes competing in 10 sports. As well as classification, athletics, swimming and table tennis competitions are also sanctioned by the relevant International Federation and results will go towards qualification for Tokyo 2020. In October of last year, INAS was awarded funding to hold training sessions on athlete eligibility in Asia and the Americas. The successful bid was announced by the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee, as part of its 2018 Grant Support Programme. The target outlined was to train at least 20 people in each region.

The project's aim is to improve the knowledge and understanding of the eligibility process for athletes with an intellectual impairment, and to help increase the pool of classifiers.