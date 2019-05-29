Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), is set to speak at a summit ahead of the 2019 International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games.

Parsons has been announced as one of a number of key note speakers at the first ever International Sport Summit, due to take place is Brisbane ahead of the INAS Games.

The summit is scheduled to be held on October 10 and 11, with the Games themselves beginning on October 12 and running for a week.

INAS announced the summit's theme is "Inclusion - What Matters in the Future", with the aim being to discuss and debate how athletes with intellectual impairments can have better access to sports at grass-roots and high performance levels.

"I am greatly looking forward to attending the International Sport Summit and seeing the action at the INAS Global Games," said Parsons.





Parsons added: "Attending the summit will provide me an opportunity to showcase the work the IPC is undertaking to drive social inclusion through Para sport and our new strategic plan which will be published later this year.

"It will also be a chance to learn more about the work of INAS and see some excellent sport once the Games begin."

Also among the speakers at the summit will be Kate Palmer and Lynne Anderson, chief executives of the Australian Sports Commission and Paralympics Australia respectively.

The Summit will be held at the Suncorp Stadium - also known as Lang Park - in Brisbane, with a full programme of events to be published on July 1.

It will be followed by the INAS Games, with around 1,000 athletes set to take part in 10 sports.



