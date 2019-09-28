As expected, China have cruised to the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup, with a 3-0 win over Serbia giving them a perfect record of 10 straight wins.

World champions Serbia sent a young squad to the tournament and were no match for China, who won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16, at The Municipal Central Gymnasium, Osaka.

It's a fifth World Cup triumph for China, adding a 10th major trophy to their cabinet, including three Olympic titles and two World Championships.

They secured top spot with one game still to play, against Argentina tomorrow – and will be determined to finish with a clean sweep.

While this event is not a direct qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it does offer FIVB world ranking points.

The Chinese team have been brilliant both offensively and defensively ©Getty Images

The Dominican Republic won a thrilling five-set encounter with The Netherlands, coming through 15-4 in the final set, solidifying their spot in seventh place, one below their opponents.

As expected, the United States were way too strong for Cameroon at Edion Arena Osaka, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-5.

The Americans should finish the round-robin tournament in second place, with just South Korea to come tomorrow.

However, the South Koreans will be in a positive mindset after surprising Brazil in a closely fought 3-1 victory.

Russia kept Kenya winless and rooted to the foot of the table, despite a brave rearguard action from the African side, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22.