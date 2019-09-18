United States and China are the only undefeated sides, following the fourth round of matches at the International Volleyball Federation Women's World Cup in Japan.

All 12 sides at the competition will face each other in one round-robin group, with the table toppers declared winners.

The Americans defeated The Netherlands in straight sets at the Hamamatsu Arena in a battle between two sides defending 100 per cent starts.

Skipper Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson both contributed 16 points for the US, who are looking for their first World Cup title after four podium finishes.

"We knew it would be tough today, The Netherlands are a great team," Larson said.

"I think we got better as the match went on.

"I'm really proud of my team for staying in it and grinding through."

China, the defending World Cup champions and reigning Olympic gold medallists, sealed a fourth win from four by rolling past Dominican Republic 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 at Yokohama Arena.

Ting Zhu led the way with 20 points as the Chinese chase a record fifth World Cup win.

"We made full preparation for today's match," said China's coach Lang Ping.

"The Dominican Republic has many experienced players, so we focused on that."

China are yet to drop a set at the World Cup ©FIVB

The Chinese sit top of the table as they have not lost a set at the tournament, while the US have conceded two.

Dominican Republic now have two wins and two defeats.

Russia and Brazil both claimed victories today and move level with the Dutch on three wins and a loss.

The Russians defeated South Korea 25-18, 29-27, 25-12 in Yokohama, as Brazil beat Kenya 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 in Hamamatsu.

South Korea boast just one victory, while Kenya are one of three sides to have lost all four of their matches along with Cameroon and Argentina.

Hosts Japan claimed their second victory in Yokohama as they beat Cameroon 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.

In Hamamatsu, reigning world champions Serbia improved to the same record, seeing off Argentina in four, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

The fifth round of matches are tomorrow, with leaders China meeting Japan in front of their own fans.

The US play Brazil, with the Dutch hoping to bounce back against Serbia.

Russia face Dominican Republic, South Korea play Cameroon and Argentina meet Kenya.

The matches are the last in Yokohama and Hamamatsu before the World Cup moves to Sapporo and Toyama.