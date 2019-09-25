Slovakia's men's C1 team secured their ninth consecutive gold medal on the opening day of the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Spain.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Michal Martikán, Olympic silver medalist Matej Beňuš and overall World Cup champion Alexander Slafkovský dominated the team event in La Seu d'Urgell.

The Slovakian trio completed a clear round in 94.38sec to beat Spain, forced to settle for silver after finishing 3.05 seconds adrift.

Russia earned the bronze medal, over a second further behind the victorious Slovakian crew.

"We are closer to 10 than ever before, I’m proud to be in a team like this," said Martikán.

Hosts Spain triumphed in the men's K1 team event as David Llorente, Samuel Hernanz and Joan Crespo produced the fastest time of 89.87.

They were almost a full second ahead of the Czech Republic, as Poland finished third.

World champion Jessica Fox spearheaded Australia to glory in the women's C1 team competition.

Fox, her sister Noemie and Rosalyn Lawrence controlled the final and took gold 3.75 seconds quicker than Spain in a time of 117.97.

The Czech Republic came through to earn the bronze medal.

"It was really special," said Jessica Fox.

"We crossed the finish line, and even though I touched a gate, and Noemie touched a gate, we felt really good and were really proud of it."

The women's K1 title was won by Britain’s Mallory Franklin, Fiona Pennie and Kimberley Woods.

In the closest race of the day, they edged out the Czech Republic by 0.20 seconds, while Russia did enough for bronze.