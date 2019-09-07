Australia’s Jessica Fox and Matej Beňuš of Slovakia became overall champions in the women’s K1 and men’s C1 classes, respectively, after victories on the penultimate day of the Canoe Slalom World Cup Final in Prague.

Their results meant they also took significant steps towards qualification for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite dominating her event in 2018, Fox - a multiple world champion and two-times Olympic medallist - had not earned a K1 win this year until today, while for Benus it was a first victory for more than two years.

Fox, the defending overall World Cup champion, ended the event almost three seconds clear on the challenging Prague course.

The Australian star clocked 101.11sec, with Brazil’s Ana Satila second on 103.98 and Slovenia's Eva Tercelj third on 104.30.

"Today was really exactly what I was looking for,” Fox said.

"I’ve been training so well here, so I really wanted to put it together.

"It was just about getting that run out.

"Just to deliver that in the final, I was so pleased.

That was the elation when I crossed the finish line.”

Matej Benus of Slovakia earned overall victory in the C1 class by winning today's event ©ICF

The main priority for Beňuš was finishing ahead of his Slovakian team mates and rivals for the one C1 place at Tokyo 2020, Alexander Slafkovsky and Michal Martikan.

Benus finished more than two seconds clear in 100.26, with Russia’s Kirill Setkin second on 102.43 and Slovenia’s Luka Bozic third on 103.42 after incurring a two-second penalty.

"Winning is always difficult, so I’m super happy I won this one,” said Beňuš, who leapfrogged Bozic on the overall World Cup standings.

"This win was also important for me, because Alexander Slafkovsky won the last World Cup, so it was important for me to get a lot of points from this race.

"It’s pretty difficult because just one guy can go to the Olympics, and there are three Slovaks in the top five.

"So it’s very important to have a good final, and be mentally strong."

The event concludes tomorrow.