Australia's Jessica Fox will be among the favourites to secure gold in the women’s C1 event at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Spain.

Fox will seek a fifth world title at the Championships, taking place at La Seu d'Urgell.

The course was used for the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games and previously staged the World Championships in 1999 and 2009.

Fox, who won the C1 World Cup title, will face competition from Britain's Mallory Franklin and the Czech Republic's Tereza Fišerová.

The latter finished runner-up to Fox in the overall World Cup standings this season.

Franklin was crowned world champion in 2017, when the event took place in Pau.

The trio completed the podium last year in Rio de Janeiro when Fox claimed gold, ahead of Franklin and Fiserova.

The Championships will also serve as the key qualification competition for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The first 11 countries will earn berths in the C1 men's and women's events, however only one athlete can secure the spot.

Franz Anton will begin the men's event as defending champion, but could face competition from Sideris Tasiadis to secure Germany's Olympic berth.

Franz Anton will defend his men's C1 title ©Getty Images

Adam Burgess, David Florence and Ryan Westley are expected to battle for the British place, with Westley hoping to go one step further than his silver medal at last year's Championships.

Slovakia's Alexander Slafkovsky, Michal Martikan and Matej Benus will expect to battle for medal positions and an Olympic berth.

The first 18 countries in K1 events will also secure Tokyo 2020 places.

Germany's Hannes Aigner will look to defend his men's title, while Fox is the defending champion in the women's event.

Heats will be the focus of the opening three days of the Championships, with finals beginning on Saturday (September 28).

The Championships conclude on Monday (September 30).