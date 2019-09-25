Sebastian Coe has been unanimously re-elected for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, with 203 votes.

Coe was standing unopposed for a second term having been elected four years ago to replace Lamine Diack.

There was controversy in the election for the IAAF vice-presidents when the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Al Kamali was prevented from standing after the Athletics Integrity Unit announced he had been suspended for a "potential Violation of the IAAF Candidacy Rules and Integrity Code of Conduct".

The decision to ban Al Kamali was taken so late that he had already arrived here for the vote and officials had to remove his accreditation from him.

Ximena Restrepo, the first Colombian to win an Olympic medal in athletics when she claimed a bronze in the 400 metres at Barcelona 1992, was elected as the first female vice-president in the IAAF's 117-year history.

She was elected ahead of Canada's Abby Hoffman, the 1963 and 1971 Pan American Games 800m gold medallist and 1966 Commonwealth Games 880 yards champion, and The Netherlands' Sylvia Barlag, who finished 10th in the pentathlon at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

She is joined by the Ukraine's Sergey Bubka, the Norfolk Islands Geoffrey Gardner and Saudi Arabia's Prince Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.

Bubka, who held the post of senior IAAF vice-president having lost out for President to Coe in 2015, and Gardner were elected with 139 and 105 votes respectively.

But Cuba's double Olympic gold medallist Alberto Juantorena, elected as a vice-president in Beijing four years ago, lost his position.

He was beaten by Prince Nawaf in a runoff after both polled 71 votes.

In the second vote, Prince Nawaf received 106 votes to Juantorena's 100.

The decision to suspend Al Kamali, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, is the second consecutive IAAF election he has found himself at the centre of controversy.

In 2015, when he was elected as a member of the IAAF Council, he was forced to deny allegations he had offered delegates Rolex watches in an attempt to win votes at the Confederation of African Athletics Congress.

