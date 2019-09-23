A delegation from the German Parliament Sports Board visited the International Ski Federation (FIS) as part of a programme of meetings with sporting governing bodies in Switzerland.

Board members visited the FIS office in Oberhofen, accompanied by staff from the German Embassy.

They were welcomed by FIS President Gian Franco Kasper and given a tour of the facilities.

There was also an informal meeting about the tasks and challenges facing the FIS, as part of the German delegation's series of meetings with international federations in the country.

Over four days, they met with a number of organisations including the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

They also met with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Swiss Olympic and the European Broadcasting Union, as well as meeting with their counterparts on the Commission for Science, Education and Culture of the Swiss Nationalrat.