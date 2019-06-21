The International Ski Federation (FIS) says construction work is under way to update the ski jumping arena, cross-country tracks and stadium to be used for the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf in Germany, adding that visible progress has been made.

Slope stabilisation measures for the ski jumping arena's athlete underpass have been completed and the foundation and walls are being created, the FIS says in a statement on its website.

Further slope stabilisation for the smaller hills is said to have started as well.

Additionally, the first concrete parts for the guardrails at the landing slope of the large and normal hill have been set, and the first supply and wastewater lines at the athletes' area are installed.

The refurbishment of the concrete of the superstructure covering the Faltenbach river is also progressing, according to the FIS, and the exposed core grid can soon be covered with new concrete again.

Work is also said to be progressing at a "steady pace" in the cross-country venue with the first walls of the new function building having been erected.

Seefeld in Austria hosted this year's edition of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

At the water reservoir for snowmaking, the preparatory work for sealing is complete and the pit for the pumping station has been created.

Furthermore, the famous "Burgstall ascent" on the track has been widened and secured by reinforced earth.

"The majority of construction work will be completed in 2019 with a planned end date of early 2020 to be able to test all facilities in the normal winter operations of the season 2020-2021," the FIS statement reads.

Oberstdorf was awarded the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships at the world governing body's Congress in Cancún in Mexico in June 2016.

This year's edition of the event was hosted by Seefeld in Austria.

Norway finished top of the medal table with 13 golds, five silvers and seven bronzes.