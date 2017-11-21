Finnish company Stora Enso have signed a deal with the International Ski Federation (FIS) to sponsor its Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld in Austria in 2019.

The deal has been negotiated by TRIDEM Sports AG on behalf of Infront Sports & Media, a Wanda Sports company, which is the exclusive media and marketing partner of the FIS for this event.

The Championships will be transmitted to around 90 countries.

Stora Enso, which is a renewable materials company based in Finnish capital Helsinki, will see its name incorporated into the official event logo and title.

It employs about 25,000 people and is publicly listed in both Helsinki and Stockholm.

Its branding will also feature on the athletes' bibs and its raw materials will be used on event installations, such as start gates, on the platinum circle in the ski jumping and cross-country stadiums, as well as on the backdrops where skiers are interviewed.

Stora Enso also sponsored the Championships earlier this year in Lahti, Finland, as well as the 2015 event in Falun, Sweden.

“We’re very happy to be sponsoring the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships for the third time,”said Stora Enso chief executive Karl-Henrik Sundström.

“Sustainability is the core of our business in the bioeconomy.

"Our products substitute fossil-based products, such as plastics.

"In Seefeld, our renewable materials and expertise will be combined in many special products and solutions.

"We will lead the way in promoting and supporting a sustainable event, by using renewable raw materials derived from wood and by maximising the recycling and reuse of products."

An example of the work of Stora Enso, a leading Finnish renewable materials company which will be a presenting sponsor for the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Austria in 2019 ©Stora Enso/Facebook

Michael Witta, director of Winter Sports at Infront added: “Infront is happy to close the deal with Stora Enso at this early stage.

"At Infront we firmly value and encourage sustainability and we are pleased to help our partners be more sustainable by connecting them with environmentally conscious brands like Stora Enso.

"Together with the experienced team in Seefeld and the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV), they will organise an excellent event.”

Professor Peter Schröcksnadel, President of the ÖSV and of the organising committee for the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2019 said: “ÖSV and the organising committee are happy to have Stora Enso joining us in Seefeld.

"Their philosophy fits perfectly with our mission statement: ‘Hand in hand – let’s celebrate a Nordic Ski festival’.”

The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2019 takes place from February 19 to March 3.