The International Ski Federation (FIS) have revealed the logo for their 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships, with 946 days to go before the event begins in Oberstdorf in Germany.

The design, which is based on the FIS World Ski Flying Championship logo from last January, was revealed at a special ceremony in Oberstdorf's Kurpark in front of around 300 spectators.

In the logo, a ski jumper inside a big O for Oberstdorf has been joined by a cross-country skier.

Ski jumper Katharina Althaus and Nordic combined athletes Johannes Rydzek and Vinzenz Geiger, who are all locals, acted as ambassadors at the ceremony.

The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships were last held in Oberstdorf in 2005 ©Getty Images

They all say they remember the last World Championships held in Oberstdorf in 2005, although at that point they would have all been young children.

"Just looking at the facilities today, the dedicated team that operates them and the population of Oberstdorf supporting this event, it’s a dream come true," said Rydzek, a double Olympic and six-time world champion.

"A big event like the 2021 World Championships can only work with the cooperation of many."