Shuzo Matsuoka has been appointed as head of supporters by the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) as the country continues its preparations to host Tokyo 2020.

The 51-year-old former tennis player, an Olympian who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 1995, has been tasked with boosting support for the home team at next year's Games.

Matsuoka became the first Japanese player to win an event on the ATP Tour when he won the Seoul Open in 1992.

His career-high ranking was number 47 in the world.

The JOC confirmed his appointment as they launched a project called "Everyone Unite".

The Japanese Olympic Committee has launched its "Everyone Unite" project ©JOC

This will give the public the chance to send messages to athletes in origami – the Japanese art of paper folding.

It is hoped this will bring together athletes, fans and national sports federations.

A logo for the project has been revealed, which is inspired by origami.

Yasuhiro Yamashita, the JOC President, was among those present at the launch.

A number of athletes also attended including triple Olympic gold medal winning wrestler Saori Yoshida and sprinter Shinji Takahira, an Olympic silver medallist in the 4x100 metres relay.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will run between July 24 and August 9.