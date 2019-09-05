Four countries are tied on the same record at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-18 Baseball World Cup in South Korea, following the first super round fixtures.

With results against other super round teams during the opening phase carrying over, Australia, Japan, Chinese Taipei and defending champions United States now all sit on two wins and one defeat.

Australia were the only team to advance to the super round with a pair of victories, but they were beaten by an American side aiming for a fifth title in a row.

The US edged a tight contest 2-1 at Gijang-Hyundai Dream Ballpark, as Drew Romo scored from a base hit in the ninth inning.

Chinese Taipei enjoyed a 7-2 win over South Korea, leaving the hosts with a record of one victory and two defeats.

Japan dominated Canada in the super round. ©WBSC

Japan were too strong for Canada, recording a 5-1 win as Yasunobu Okugawa registered 18 strike-outs.

Canada now sit bottom of the super round table with three defeats.

The second super round fixtures tomorrow see Australia play Chinese Taipei, the US meet Canada and Japan take on South Korea.

The top two at the end of the super round will contest the final on Sunday (September 8).