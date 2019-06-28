New Zealand’s Shannon McIlroy edged out Canada’s Ryan Bester 21-20 in a thrilling men’s singles final as action concluded today at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships in Gold Coast.

In a repeat of the 2016 World Championship final, victory saw McIlroy secure his second gold medal of the event, following success in the men’s pairs with Gary Lawson.

The world champion had to come from 10-0 down to defeat Bester.

It meant he went through the whole event without suffering defeat, having contested 20 matches.

"Not often you go through any event undefeated, let alone an international event," McIlroy told New-Zealand-based news media company Stuff.

"There are some amazing players here.

"It just goes to show me the work you put in, not just off the green but on the green as well, it can go a long way to having success."

Hosts Australia won three of today's finals, including the men's fours event ©World Bowls

The last day of competition was also a memorable one for Australia with the hosts claiming all three of the remaining gold medals on offer.

Their women's pairing of Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell started the rush in the morning after coasting to a 27-5 win over favourites Piwen Karkar and Catherine Wimp of Papua New Guinea.

Further up the green, Australia’s men's fours side of Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff took full advantage of some shabby work by New Zealand's Mike Kernaghan, Jamie Hill, Lawson and Ali Forsyth to power from 15-9 down after 10 ends to a 21-17 victory just five ends later.

The women’s triples final featured one of the most devastating displays by a skipper in recent times when Australia’s Bec Van Asch led team mates Natasha Scott and Carla Krizanic to an emphatic 18-12 win over the Malaysian trio of Auni Kamis, Alyani Jamil and Azalina Arshad.

When Australia found themselves 9-8 behind at the halfway point of the 18-end final, Van Asch produced an incredible performance to almost single-handedly steamroll her side to victory.

In the overall competition, Australia claimed the women’s crown, while New Zealand won the men’s title.

Matches at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships were played across three venues in the Australian city − Club Helensvale and the Broadbeach and Musgrave Hill Bowls Clubs.