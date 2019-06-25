Shannon McIlroy remains as the only undefeated player left in the men's singles as he seeks a second title at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships in the Gold Coast.

The New Zealand player has already tasted men's pairs success alongside Gary Lawson in the Australian city.

He has five wins from five in section two of the men's singles after winning all three of his matches today.

McIlroy opened with a 21-14 win over Thailand's Uthen Ontong and backed that up by beating Hong Kong's Tony Cheung 21-16.

His third win was a 21-4 success over Japan's Hirokazu Mori.

Both Ontong and Cheung were among the five players undefeated after day one yesterday.

They have slipped back to third and fourth respectively in the rankings with American Scott Roberts enjoying an unbeaten day to move up to second.

In section one Malaysia's Hizlee Rais and Canada's Ryan Bester both won two and lost one after winning all three of their games yesterday.

This has allowed Australia's home hope Ray Pearse to join them in the top three on the same record.

In the women's pairs New Zealand's Jo Edwards, already the women's singles champion in Gold Coast, heads section two alongside Kirsten Edwards with a record of five wins and one defeat.

Carla Krizanic is part of the Australian women's triples team with a 100 per cent record so far ©Getty Images

Section two is topped by Papua New Guinea's Piwen Karkar and Catherine Wimp on four wins from five after overnight leaders Tammy Tham and Shermeen Lim of Singapore slipped to fourth.

Wendy Jensen, Katelyn Inch and Val Smith continued their charge for New Zealand in the women's triples as they stayed at the top of section one with a record of five wins from six.

The trio have already won the women's fours in Gold Coast with Kirsten Edwards.

Australia's Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott and Rebecca Van Asch have a 100 per cent record from five games to head section two.

In the men's fours, Malaysians Izzat Dzulkeple, Zulhilme Redzuan, Fairul Muin and Soufi Rusli lead section one after four wins from five.

Japan's Tomoyuki Tamachi, Jun Koyama, Hisaharu Sato and Kenta Hasebe and Australia's Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Nathan Rice and Aaron Sherriff both boast five wins from five in section two.

Section play in the four events will resume tomorrow and continue until the quarter-finals on Thursday (June 27).

The tournament is a qualifier for the 2020 World Bowls Championships, also taking place in Gold Coast.

Matches are being played across three venues in the Australian city - Club Helensvale and the Broadbeach and Musgrave Hill Bowls Clubs.