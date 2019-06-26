Australia's Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott and Rebecca Van Asch impressed again in the women's triples as sectional play concluded at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships in Gold Coast.

The home trio and Commonwealth Games gold medallists ended section two with a 100 per cent record after eight matches to directly advance to the semi-finals.

They won all three of their games today against Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore and avoided finishing second or third which would have meant an extra game in the quarter-finals.

Canada were second and Malaysia third to keep their tournaments alive.

In section one, India's Sarita Tirkey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Tania Choudhary topped the pile with eight wins from nine with New Zealand second and Philippines third.

The Kiwi team of Wendy Jensen, Katelyn Inch and Val Smith have already won the women's fours alongside Kirsten Edwards.

In the men's singles, New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy won all eight of his matches in section two to book his place in the last four as he seeks to add to the men's pairs title he won with Gary Lawson.

Thailand's Uthen Ontong and Hong Kong's Tony Cheung came second and third, each with six wins and two losses, to make the quarter-finals.

Section one was headed by Australia's Ray Pearse who lost just one of his nine games.

The home player topped the pile on score difference as Canada's Ryan Bester finished on the same record in second.

Hizlee Rais of Malaysia went through in third after seven victories.

New Zealand's women's singles champion Jo Edwards is looking for a second title in the women's pairs with Kirsten Edwards but they must play in the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up in section two.

They won six matches and lost two as Malaysia's Nur Fidrah Noh and Siti Zalina Ahmad topped the pile with just one defeat.

New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy remains in good form as he bids to add the men's singles title to his men's pairs success ©Getty Images

India's Nayanmoni Saikia and Bongita Hazarika qualified in third.

Section one was headed by Australia's Lysnsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell after six wins from seven, with Hong Kong's Gloria Ha and Helen Cheung through as runners-up after a pair of losses.

Papua New Guinea's Piwen Karkar and Catherine Wimp boasted the same record as the Hong Kong duo but came third on score difference.

In the men's fours, Australia's Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Nathan Rice and Aaron Sherriff won all eight of their games to top section two.

Sherriff, Lester and Teys were crowned as men's triples champions earlier in the tournament.

Japanese and Hong Kong quartets went through in second and third respectively.

New Zealand's Mike Kernaghan, Jamie Hill, Lawson and Ali Forsyth won section two with six wins from eight as teams from Malaysia and Canada followed them through.

The knock-out matches will begin in Gold Coast tomorrow.

The tournament is a qualifier for the 2020 World Bowls Championships, also taking place in Gold Coast.

Matches are being played across three venues in the Australian city − Club Helensvale and the Broadbeach and Musgrave Hill Bowls Clubs.